The journalist José Castillo, killed this Thursday, at his desk.Twitter

The count of journalists killed in Mexico does not stop. This Thursday morning the reporter José Castillo, specialized in events in the newspaper Prioridad Máxima, has been found dead a few meters from his house in the south of the State of Sonora, wounded by a white weapon. With Castillo, there are already 20 informants murdered in the country since Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed the presidency in December 2018.

It was around eight in the morning in Ciudad Obregón (Cajeme, southern Sonora), when several neighbors found Castillo lying in a pool of blood on a sidewalk near his home. Both the authorities and the emergency service went to the scene after the warning, but the reporter had already died when they arrived. According to the first reports of the State Prosecutor’s Office, Castillo was attacked with a knife in the bathroom of his home. The reporter managed to get out of the house for help, but died minutes after the bleeding attack. According to the Prosecutor’s report, neither the windows nor the doors of the home were forced.

Castillo is the fourth journalist murdered in Sonora since 2018. He is joined by Reynaldo López, Santiago Barroso and Jorge Armenta. The National Human Rights Commission has condemned the murder of Castillo through a statement and has called on the authorities to thoroughly investigate what happened. In addition, this Wednesday the journalist Alma Aguilar, cultural reporter, appeared dead in a motel in the same municipality as Castillo in strange circumstances, although authorities reported that she died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Regarding Aguilar’s death, the journalist for the magazine Proceso Milton Martínez assures that it was “very strange, since the reporter was hit in the head and had several injuries.”

“We have had two murders in 28 days. The south of Sonora is already a very hostile place to practice journalism ”, regrets Martínez, who lives in Hermosillo, capital of the State. The journalist assures that before the officialism of the important media there are many independent portals that are born to tell, in most cases, the daily events that are not investigated. “They go for belligerent, combative journalists, in short, for those who make them uncomfortable, like Armenta himself,” he regrets. Journalist Jorge Armenta was killed on May 16 in Ciudad Obregón in an armed attack in which two policemen were also killed.

In December of last year, the Article 19 organization issued an alert to demand that the Government of Sonora, and in particular that of Cajeme, guarantee the protection of human rights, freedom of expression, security support for journalists and Corresponding investigations so that these acts do not go unpunished. The Mexican government created in 2012 the Mechanism to Protect Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, a program that has not worked. This is estimated by the Office in Mexico of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which carried out a study in 2019 in which it stated that the number of applicants for protection through the government program tripled between 2014 and 2019, Although neither the budget nor the staffing for the program varied and the reporters still do not have guarantees to exercise their profession.

Assaults and murders of journalists in Mexico are on the rise, according to official figures. Since the beginning of the century, more than 160 journalists have been killed. The level of impunity in these crimes is close to 90%.