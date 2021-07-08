Mexican journalist deported

MEXICO CITY.

ANDhe government of El Salvador, headed by President Nayib Bukele, ordered the expulsion of Mexican journalist Daniel Lizárraga, arguing that he could not prove that he was a journalist.

Lizárraga worked as an editor at the virtual newspaper El Faro.

Immigration agents of the Bukele Government notified this Tuesday (yesterday) to the Mexican journalist Daniel Lizárraga that they were revoking his permit to stay in El Salvador, ”the media reported via Twitter.

El Faro reported that his work permit was pending.

Daniel Lizárraga, one of the most prominent journalists in Latin America, could not prove that he is a journalist, according to the Salvadoran government. We consider this one more form of harassment against us and one more attempt to limit our journalistic practice, “denounced journalist Carlos Dada.

Last June, the Association of Journalists of El Salvador (APES) condemned the harassment of journalists by the Ministry of Security and Justice and lamented the deterioration in the exercise of free expression in the country.

It is extremely serious that the government of Nayib Bukele uses the security forces in a clear attempt to silence the non-aligned press. Since the beginning of its administration, the current government has proven to be against journalism and, therefore, against transparency, ”the agency said in a statement.

