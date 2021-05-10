Mexican Isis Vargas is ready to beat her compatriot “Loba” Muñoz

The boxer Isis Vargas, with the commander José Aguilar Méndez

Based on a great physical preparation, the boxer from the capital Isis Vargas (8-2, 2 KOs), said with the confidence of being able to defeat the former world champion Zulina Muñoz, a duel that will be hosted by the San Juan Pantitlán Arena, in Neza, on May 15. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds at 55 kilos.

“I think this fight can be all or nothing because if you lose, you lose credibility, and if you win over her, who has a great career, it is an important step and gain confidence,” said Vargas.

The boxer expressed that the experience she has gained by facing other of her colleagues with a high level, would be an important plus to take the victory.

“I faced ´Torbellino´ García with whom I lost by split decision. In my last fight we did things well against Melissa Esquivel, so I think I find boxing similarities between Melissa and Zulina, for example, the crusaders connect strongly, and go to the front ”, he analyzed.

Isis specified that she respects Muñoz’s trajectory, but above the ring she will have the mentality of being victorious. He also thanked Commander José Aguilar Mendez for his support.

“There is a strategy. Let’s have a smart fight. We are going to take care of the hard blows, but we are prepared for everything, whether it is to box, to fight, or both at the same time. Be prepared for everything, “he said.

If you want to get to the important duels, what better than to be able to face qualified boxers.

“I have improved technically and physically, it is a good test to be able to reach the big leagues and face fighters who demand more and Zulina is one of them. His record says it: 52 fights with 30 KOs, you have to watch out for your overheads ”.