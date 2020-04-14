In the absence of fans (six out of 10 of Insabi do not work) to address the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico, autonomous engineers and universities have developed innovative prototypes that could mean the difference between life and death for hundreds of people.

In Baja California, they make one easily replicable

A team of teachers from the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC), attached to the Faculty of Chemical Sciences and Engineering (FCQI) of the Tijuana campus, as well as the Faculty of Engineering, Architecture and Design (FIAD) from the Ensenada Campus, they started manufacturing a prototype respiratory ventilator that is easy to replicate and build more devices with it.

The teacher Roberto Alejandro Reyes Martínez, teacher of the FCQI and part of the team of professionals who make the prototype, He mentioned that these ventilators perform normal respiratory function in people who have respiratory problems, while providing the necessary treatments. that allow them to regain health, which are very useful for the health sector in the face of the contingency generated by the coronavirus that causes the disease of COVID-19.

“These fans are made up of plastic, metallic and electronic elements; plastic pipes; air supply systems by different techniques; regulation systems for electrical variables; sensing systems for important variables such as pressure, volume, frequency, temperature, humidity, among others; alarm systems; display and control system of variables; plastic and metal connectors.

Currently they are determining the costs of a system of these characteristics, at a prototype level it could be oscillating at a cost of about 40,000 pesos, but when it is commercialized, it could have a lower cost, depending on the amount of production. The UABC professor highlighted that the commercial price of a portable ventilation system is approximately $ 5,000 and that of a hospital for $ 40,000.

Colima family builds fans

Three brothers who are engineers in Electronics, Biomedical and Mechatronics, Leonardo Rafael, Leobardo Miguel and Leonid Alberto Ramos Nando, respectively, decided to put their knowledge to work in the face of the emergency lack of respirators in the health sector.

According to information from the Colima Health Secretariat, the public and private health sector has only 92 fans, of which 58 are in operation and the rest are in maintenance.

From what these brothers announced that they work on the project, that They have already involved the state health sector to test the designs and the prototype will be presented shortly at the College of Physicians.

The respirator is based on specialized texts from UK doctors and biomedics.

According to the electronics engineer, Leonardo Ramos Nando, this fan is designed to provide air to infected people both mechanically and electronically.

In Monterrey they develop another with materials from hardware stores

Students from the University of Monterrey created a respirator that It can be manufactured at low cost and with materials that can be obtained from any hardware store.

A group of students changed their thesis project to create an accessible team. His adviser Raúl Quintero, professor at the School of Engineering of the University of Monterrey, began to work on March 18, was inspired by a 2010 publication of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where they shared the procedure to make a low-cost device that helps patients with respiratory problems; However, they achieved improvements that make it more attainable for the Mexican market and the emergency situation.

Andrés González Ramos, Sergio Caballero Lozano, Omar Beltrán Márquez and Víctor Cárdenas Domene, are the group of students of the Mechatronics Engineering career, who lost no time in gathering their knowledge to make a positive and far-reaching change in the community through the project they have the name: AMBUDEM-2020.

The equipment may well be associated as a respirator, but technically it is a controlled respiratory support automation system. Although the equipment is not a substitute for a mechanical ventilator used in hospitals, it can be an auxiliary for some lung conditions. Alberto Hussein de la Torre, director of the Mechatronics and Robotics career and co-advisor of the project, also participates in the project, explaining that although there are many institutions working on the same thing, the design of the UDEM promises to be different.

“We are proposing a different design. Our initial idea was simply to assemble a team with the components that exist in Mexico, that is, to tropicalize the MIT model, and make this manual available to the community. But while working, very good ideas came up and the design changed a lot, “shared the researcher.

It was originally designed with the budget in mind. There is an electronic part and a mechanical part of the apparatus … The design is simple, anyone, without any specialized machinery, can reproduce it“Added the Quintero.

He noted that the materials used in this prototype are low-cost and freely accessible, so If other people wanted to create it, they would have no problem, and if a company intended to mass-produce it, the costs would be manageable.

The “heart” of the team is the ambu bag or self-inflating bag that costs between $ 500 and $ 800 pesos, while the investment in the rest of the materials is less than 2,000 pesos.

This machine, in addition, may be used manually, a feature proposed by the UDEM team and which does not contemplate MIT research, and It will even be able to run on 12 volt batteries, providing options for use in regions where electricity is not easily accessible, or in emergency situations.

In Sonora professor made an economic prototype

In order to support the national effort against the coronavirus, the industrial engineer and master of science at the University of Sonora, Gustavo Ozuna, designed and manufactured a low-cost artificial respirator.

“The price would be, between circuits, the pump and others, would be between 600 and 800. I put it together in two hours“Said engineer Gustavo Ozuna in an interview with Noticieros Televisa.

Its operation is simple and the materials are easy to get.

“The news came out that there were few respirators in Sonora, to be careful and all that. So I was worried. I started searching the internet. I saw air capacity, types of valves, I started to see everything, and I start putting it together, “he explained.

He also says that this respirator is only a support tool for those suffering from respiratory failure.

“Obviously, it does not replace a medical system. It is not a substitute for medical attention, but if you are waiting or you are sent home to rest and you do not have enough air, you easily drown. So one of these systems can support“Concluded the industrial engineer.

Another initiative from Monterrey

A ventilator at a lower price, easy to manufacture and for public use is the one designed by researchers from Tec de Monterrey in the face of the coronavirus contingency.

This innovation seeks to supply the demand for fans that could arise in the event that the problem becomes widespread, the project involves more than 40 professors and researchers from different campuses.

“It is a respirator inspired by research that MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) did and published in 2008,” explained Dr. Eduardo González Mendivil, director of the Department of Mechanics and Advanced Materials in the Northern Region.

The academic explained that this device It is based on an ambu emergency bag.

“MIT began to propose an idea where mechanically substitutes the movement of the hand of a nurse, a doctor or a doctor for a mechanism that does the same action of squashing that bag that doctors know as an ambu bag. We were inspired by that paper ”, he added.

This device will cost less than today’s hospital respirators, which are more sophisticated and cost between $ 45,000 and $ 60,000., noted Dr. González Mendivil. Even so, the respirators will have a similar operation to that of hospitals, González Mendivil said. A ventilator supplies the critically ill patient with oxygen and allows him to ventilate him in the lungs for survival.

He, along with professors Ciro Rodríguez, Nicholas Hendrichs, Gabriel Soto and Alejandro Cura, as well as graduate students, started the project from Monday, March 23, and to which more researchers and companies have joined.

The work team, led by the School of Engineering and Sciences, includes medical, biomedical, mechatronic, mechanical, electrical, electronic, and industrial designers.

They all work in three subsystems, one of which is to take care of the exit of the air from the respirator into the environment, to try to prevent the virus from going into the atmosphere, pointed out the professor.

Other interesting projects

There are also other engineering initiatives of the National Polytechnic Institute, its researchers managed to advance in the design and development of two types of mechanical ventilators to help the health sector in the absence of such medical equipment, so it will soon be in a position to make 90 respirators.

Meanwhile, Zaid Badwan, a graduate of mechatronic engineering from UNAM and founder of Medi-Print, highlighted that his company is working hard to develop a prototype to manufacture low-cost emergency respirators with 3D printers to donate in hospitals to within a month.

He explained that mechanical fans cost between 700 thousand and one million pesos and in Mexico there are very few, so Medi-Print is developing está homemade ’prototypes that the authorities can approve so that they are used in the least critical cases and a manufacturing cost of 15 thousand pesos.

AsimismOr, the federal government is working to repair 1,500 artificial respirators that had minor breakdowns and that will currently help reduce demand.. In order to supply the necessary equipment, the federal authority purchased 5,000 devices from China, despite the fact that Mexico is one of the main producers and supplies the United States. Meanwhile, Grupo Infra donated 50 ventilators to the General Hospital of Zone 32 of the IMSS for patients with COVID-19.