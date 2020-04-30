Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As we mentioned several weeks ago, 9 Years of Shadows, an interesting indie created by the Mexican studio Halberd Studios, would carry out its financing campaign on Kickstarter. After just over 1 month, the campaign has just ended and the good news is that, in addition to the title coming true, it will do so with many extras.

As it appears on its Kickstarter page, the title inspired by Castlevania and Metroid won the support of 2919 sponsors, who in total contributed $ 1,988,905 MXN, an impressive figure if we take into account that the goal for the project to become official was $ 380,000 MXN, which was due from March 24 to April 30.

As is normal in Kickstarter campaigns, after reaching the initial goal, users could reach a higher figure and thus unlock additions that would improve the project. From the beginning Halberd Studios described that there would be 6 additional goals and luckily all of them were achieved during the campaign.

Thanks to the support of the sponsors, the game will have animated sequences for the intro and the ending, a New Game + mode, plus musical tracks that will be provided by Michiru Yamane (Castlevania) and Manami Matsumae (Mega Man), partially orchestrated soundtrack , a level designer and one more artist.

What’s next in the 9 Years of Shadows project?

As you know, these projects, after being financed, are when they go into full production, since that is when the funds are obtained. That said, there is still time to go to test 9 Years of Shadows.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to enjoy this indie adventure, as it is expected to debut on Nintendo Switch and PC before 2022, more specifically, the game should be available around December 2021. However, we tell you that it is a tentative date and that his debut could be postponed.

“We want to tell you that we are very honored to be able to make this video game a reality. We are working very hard to finally deliver a quality product,” said the developer after reaching the final goal.

