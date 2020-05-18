Mexican Andrey Sazur is in the global race to find the Covid-19 vaccine. Founder and CEO of GreenLight Biosciences, a Boston-based company, will end pre-clinical animal testing in late July to test the vaccine in humans. Read US economy will depend on a vaccine: experts

The doctor in biotechnology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spoke with Grupo REFORMA and said that since 2009 his company has been dedicated to producing Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) to regulate biological processes in industries such as agriculture. However, having the ability to bring him to health, he decided to focus his efforts on the search for Covid-19 vaccine that it would be ready and on the market by the end of 2021, he said.

“The interest in producing synthetic acids is to be able to modify the messaging system that exists in organisms. It can be used to modify the instructions system that is being carried out on a living being.

“In the case of the vaccine what we do is use it (the RNA) to incorporate the instruction that allows the human body to produce a part of the virus capsule. We provide the cells with instructions to assemble a particle and the body is capable to identify as an antigen and thus prevent a subsequent infection, “explained the Mexican scientist.

He asserted that his company’s RNA production capacity is of a sufficient quantity of ribonucleic acid to produce sufficient doses to vaccinate every human being on the planet.

But Andrey Zarur clarified that it is not a matter of seeing who first takes a vaccine and markets it, but rather explains that they collaborate with authorities, companies and academia to find a cure for the virus that has caused the pandemic.

He recently received $ 17 million from nonprofits to modify his RNA production to focus on the Covid-19 vaccine.

GreenLight Biosciences is a company that has made investments since 2009 of more than 100 million dollars, explained its CEO. He explained that a dose of Covid-19 vaccine could cost up to $ 10, depending on the sequence of RNA they need to counter it, and that is precisely what is currently under investigation.

“We have to work to keep the cost as low as possible. About one dollar per dose to 10 dollars per dose, which is significantly cheaper than the estimates of the other companies,” he said.

