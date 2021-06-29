Mexican Ignacio Ambriz is the new coach of SD Huesca

Signed for 2 years

Once again there will be a Mexican coach directing on the benches of Spanish soccer. SD Huesca made official the arrival of professor Ignacio Ambriz as the new strategist of the Barça team for the next two years through a statement on its website.

56-year-old Ambriz will have his first experience directing outside of Mexico, although he is not unaware of the medium, as he was Javier Aguirre’s assistant during his spells at the helm of Atlético de Madrid, Osasuna and the Mexican National Team in a period that lasted between 2002 and 2009.

The website of his new club classified Ambriz as the best coach in the country and highlighted the successes of the Mexican coach in clubs such as Necaxa, América and León, where he won the Cup, CONCACAF and League titles respectively.

With the aim of taking the Alto Aragonese club back to the first division, Ambriz and his coaching staff will arrive at the club in the next few days so that they can immediately focus on planning the next tournament.

OFFICIAL | , new coach of SD Huesca. The proven Mexican coach signs for courses and lands in Spanish football, which he knows well from his time as assistant coach at Osasuna and Atlético. Welcome Nacho! #AmbrizNoRebla – SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) June 28, 2021

