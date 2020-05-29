The American newspaper The New York Times reveals that in Mexico not only is the coronavirus taking lives, but also the country’s deteriorating health system.

Deaths due to negligence or easily avoidable errors cause the death of patients in Mexican hospitals, reports the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

A report titled ‘It is not the virus’: the deficiencies of Mexican hospitals also kill, carried out by Natalie Kitroeff and Paulina Villegas, reveals that in Mexico, not only is the coronavirus taking lives, but also the country’s deteriorating health system.

“Years of neglect had already harmed Mexico’s health system, leaving it dangerously short of doctors, nurses, and equipment to combat a virus that has overwhelmed much wealthier nations,” the report states.

The text informs how More than 11,000 Mexican health workers have become ill, placing the country at one of the highest rates of infection by medical professionals in the world. Consequently, reducing the already weak ranks of the hospitals.

“Some hospitals have lost half of their staff due to illness and absenteeism. Others are running out of basic equipment, such as heart monitors. “

Doctors and nurses told the US newspaper how dozens of deaths in hospitals in Mexico could have been avoided, but they were the “result of negligence or mistakes that should never have happened.

Pablo Villaseñor, a doctor at the General Hospital of Tijuana, told the NYT, that in this hospital there have been many “silly deaths”. “It is not the virus that is killing them, it is the lack of proper care,” he added.

“Patients die because they are given the wrong medications, or the wrong dose, health workers say. Protective gloves in some hospitals are so old that they break when they are put on, the nurses added. People often don’t get the proper sedation, then they wake up and take out their own breathing tubes, ”hospital employees told the newspaper.

Another of the testimonies collected is that of Adriana de la Cruz, a nurse at the Dr. Belisario Domínguez hospital, in the southeast area of ​​Mexico City. The woman recognizes that “the Overloaded, and often untrained, workforce has made obvious mistakes, at great cost“

“It has happened that there have been deaths due to lack of attention and lack of personnel, and negligence in many situations,” said de la Cruz. “These patients would have a better chance of survival if we could offer better care. We do what we can. “

As a consequence, around one in five confirmed cases in Mexico corresponds to health workers, a higher proportion than the United States, Italy or China, exposes the NYT.