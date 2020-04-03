MEXICO CITY, Apr 2 (.) – Mexican Grupo Modelo said Thursday that it will temporarily suspend the production and sale of its beer brands after the government declared a health emergency from the coronavirus epidemic and ordered the cessation of activities not essential.

Grupo Modelo, which produces and exports beers of the Corona, Modelo, Pacífico and other brands to 180 countries, explained in a statement that the suspension of activities will take effect from Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the Mexican government declared a health emergency seeking to slow the spread of the outbreak in China late last year that has killed 53,007 people around the world.

“We are in the process of lowering production at our plants to the minimum necessary so as not to have irreversible effects for its continuation in the future,” said the firm, which is owned by the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

“In the event that the Government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer,” he added. .

So far, the Latin American country registers 1,510 confirmed cases and 50 deaths related to the new virus.

(Report by Adriana Barrera; Written by Noé Torres; Edited by Diego Oré)