MEXICO – Héctor Astudillo, governor of the southern state of Guerrero, became the fourth Mexican state president on Tuesday to confirm a COVID-19 contagion.

“I came out positive, I have to follow a series of medical recommendations, protocols and I will continue to pay attention to all the issues in my state,” Astudillo, from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), reported in a video.

With this announcement, the president joins his counterparts Adán Augusto López, from Tabasco; Omar Fayad, from Hidalgo, and Francisco Domínguez, from Querétaro, who acquired the disease in March and have gradually returned to their activities.

Astudillo’s case occurs two days after that of Zoé Robledo, head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), who confirmed his infection on Sunday after sharing a press conference with the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, last Friday.

Other infections close to the president’s circle have been that of the Secretary of the Public Function, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, and that of the head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), Ricardo Sheffield.

Although eight days of the economic reactivation plan for the “new normal” are completed, Mexico is in the most critical phase of the outbreak with more than 124,301 cases and more than 14,649 deaths confirmed by coronavirus.

Guerrero has become one of the red spots in the south of the country, with 55% of general hospital occupancy and 50% of ventilators already occupied.

Just last month, the Mayor’s Office of Acapulco, a popular tourist beach in the state, announced the creation of 300 graves for those killed by COVID-19 due to the saturation of hospitals and pantheons.

“We are still in a difficult moment, that I myself thought that it was not going to touch me, but it already touched me, I am going to take care of myself, but I am going to continue taking care of everything that is around my state of Guerrero”, acknowledged Astudillo , who said it is not serious.

Despite the outlook, the federal government announced on Tuesday that from now on it will allow the operation of hotels at a level of 25%, hairdressing services at home, parks at 25% without access to children’s areas, supermarkets at 50% with a person per family and sports matches behind closed doors.

“The epidemic in our country remains stable and is going down, albeit slowly, there are indicators of it,” said the head of the Ministry of Health (SSa), Jorge Alcocer.