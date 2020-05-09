MEXICO – Mexican authorities rejected claims by three international media outlets that published this Friday that the government is hiding information on the numbers of infections and deaths caused by COVID-19.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, maintained that the Mexican government “does not hide information”, and invited international journalists “to come to the conference” that it offers every afternoon to update the figures of the pandemic.

According to The New York Times, one of the three media that cast doubt on official information, the death toll in the Mexican capital is three times higher than the 696 officially registered until Thursday.

Hours before the press conference, López-Gatell, in charge of the strategy against the coronavirus, argued in a video that “deaths from COVID-19 cannot always be demonstrated.”

According to the official, there are people who arrive at the hospital in such serious conditions that they cannot undergo the test and, therefore, official statistics are “awaiting” the opinions that determine the reason for the death of these patients.

López-Gatell pointed out that the report in question incurs a “lack of rigor” when pointing out the contrary.

He said he was “struck” that this Friday the El País, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal newspapers, which were shared on networks by opponents of the government, also published notes with similar content.

“We deny that there is a contradiction in the information and its validation is subject to scientific criteria that are updated in coordination with the scientific committees of the government of Mexico,” the Mexico City government responded in turn on Twitter.

Health authorities predicted that the peak of the pandemic in the country would be reached this Friday and that in June the non-essential economic activities that paralyzed in late March could be reactivated.

However, this Friday the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, explained that in the capital the “major phase” of infections can last until May 20.

