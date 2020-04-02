Failure to support MSMEs will mean their bankruptcy, with the consequent massive loss of jobs, warned the International Chamber of Commerce in Mexico.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Mexico asked the government to save micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as they are the ones that will have the greatest economic and social impact in the face of the epidemic, because Failure to do so will mean your bankruptcy with the consequent massive loss of jobs.

The president of the ICC in Mexico, María Fernanda Garza Merodio, explained that MSMEs must be the immediate target of all stimulus efforts, they must ensure that money flows quickly to the real economy and, in particular, to the most vulnerable.

He even repeated the call of the Secretary General of the World ICC, John W.H. Denton AO, to governments, international organizations, multilateral development banks, business organizations and multinational companies, to cooperate and coordinate their actions and not underestimate the imperative to save MSMEs.

Garza Merodio made special emphasis that these companies “are the fundamental rail that runs the real economy of our country, providing around 68 percent of formal jobs and 52 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ”, according to the most recent data on productivity released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Therefore, in a statement, he proposed the application of direct and immediate support to small businesses to ensure their continuity, and support for workers and the most vulnerable, both at home and abroad.

In addition to ensuring that aid quickly reaches MSMEs and their workers, existing government-run social programs must be adapted, while guarantee free trade and accelerated movement of essential goods across borders.

He said that it is also necessary to establish formal and informal channels of dialogue between the government, employers, workers and communities.

The ICC warned that urgent short-term, stimulus and safeguard measures focused on the maintenance of employment and activity in the real economy, including granting low-interest or low-interest bridge loans.

Also, commercial financing; working capital loans with flexible and deferred terms; tax breaks; deductions for loan payments; deductions for rent and lease; grants and wages to micro and small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

Finally, he indicated that special attention is required in protecting the workers of these small businessesOtherwise, there is a risk of aggravating the spread of the virus, weakening global supply chains and, in turn, putting more pressure on the world economy, which could lead to social and political unrest. (Ntx)