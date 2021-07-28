Mexican government delivers contracts with Pegasus | Tec Review

The Mexican government published 31 contracts related to the Israeli company NSO Group and its Pegasus spy program from 2011 to 2018 for an amount of 1,970 million pesos.

Similarly, the contracts were delivered in a box to the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) to carry out the corresponding investigations.

This delivery is made after an investigation by international media was carried out that uncovered that several countries spied 50,000 phones with Pegasus, of which 15,000 cases were in Mexico.

We recommend: The Pegasus program teases the new iPhones

Mexican government delivers contracts with Pegasus

The FGR announced an inquest, while the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) reported that from 2006 to 2012 contracts for $ 32 million were paid to the Israeli program company, NSO.

For its part, the Ministry of Public and Citizen Security (SSPC) carried out a new investigation that discovered 16 contracts in the files of the Federal Police, two in the Ministry of the Interior, seven in the Prevention and Social Readaptation body that manages prisons , two in the Federal Protection Service and four more in the defunct Center for Research and National Security (Cisen).

“For its transactions, the Israeli company used other front companies, thus carrying out a simulation of contracts related to Pegasus software in different instances of the federal government for concepts other than the use of intelligence technology,” said Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the SSPC.

“(The espionage) violated the privacy of journalists, politicians, social activists, businessmen, rights defenders, public servants, legislators,” he explained. (With information from .)