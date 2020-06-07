Mexican golfers Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, as well as the top five in the world ranking, were confirmed in the final list of participants in the Charles Schwab Callenger, a tournament that reopens the PGA Tour season.

The 2019/2020 campaign of the PGA Tour was suspended last March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after playing the first round of The Players, considered the fifth most important tournament worldwide.

Abraham Ancer is presented as number 29 in the world ranking, taking fourth place in the World Championship in Sheshan, China; an eighth at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in the Riviera Maya, Mexico; a second place on The American Express in La Quinta, California; and sixth position at the Saudi International in Saudi Arabia.

On May 21, Reynosa, Tamaulipas completed a rehearsal for what is coming, by participating in the second edition of the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational, where it was seventh in this tournament that raised funds for unemployed caddies by COVID-19 .

That tournament was held at the Maridoe field in Fort Worth, Texas, very close to the Colonial Country Club, where the Charles Schwab Challenger will be held, rescheduled from May 21 to 24 to Thursday through Sunday of next week and with a 7.5 million pesos bag to be distributed in prizes.

Carlos Ortiz, who is in 129th place in the world ranking, had started the campaign well and, among other results, he was fourth in the Sanderson Farms Championship, repeated position in the Houston Open, was runner-up in Mayakoba Golf Classic and finished 16th in the Mexico 2020 World Championship.

In the final list that has already been confirmed, are the top five in the world ranking, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, the Spanish Jon Rahm and the Americans Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

There is also the American Kevin Na, the defending champion, who won with a total of 267 strokes, 13 under par, as well as the Chilean Joaquín Neamann, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo, the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz and the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas.

WITH PUBLIC

On the other hand, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine approved a plan for the Muirfield Village Golf Club to receive at least some spectators in July for the Memorial tournament.

It would be the first PGA Tour event to be publicly accepted since the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine announced the decision via Twitter, commenting that casinos, racetracks, amusement parks and water parks will be able to open their doors on June 19.

“Additionally, we have received security plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to take place from July 13 to 19,” he wrote. “We are approving that plan.”

The PGA Tour in addition to the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, will host the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head; the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the Rocket Mortage Classic in Detroit.

According to the tour leaders, none of those tournaments will have spectators.

The John Deere Classic represented the first tournament in which the possibility of having an audience was contemplated. However, the organizers decided to cancel it last week.

It was replaced by another tournament, which will also be held at Muirfield Village, but without spectators.

The organizers of the Memorial informed that they will give details of their plans later.

In a statement, they praised DeWine and his staff. They added that they will work with state, county and city authorities to use the tournament “as an example of how events can take place with the public and with the implementation of approved and accepted protocols.”

DeWine said that the Memorial, parks and casinos “have defined plans that reduce the number of spectators, contemplate disinfection and, in some cases, will make circulation in their facilities go one way.”

“They have elaborate plans that we consider consistent with the need to protect the public,” added the governor on the social network.

