Make delicious burritos in the best Mexican style from the comfort of your home

April 14, 20205: 35 p.m.

Mexico is a beautiful country located in Central America, with an amazing history like its people, with incredible natural landscapes, and above all an extensive culinary culture that motivates millions of enthusiasts to travel each year.

From the Mayans to the Aztecs, Mexico has preserved much of its culinary history, its foods are known throughout the world as: tacos, tamales, tequila, guacamole and of course burritos.

The latter has generated great debate and controversy around the name, some point out that its origin is related to the donkey of a street food vendor from the period of the Mexican Revolution, others allege that it is because the shape of the tortilla resembles to the ear of a donkey.

Whatever its origin in this article, we teach you how to make it, for this the following are required

Ingredients:

Meat

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Meat seasoning (for burritos)

Water

Ketchup

Peppers and onion

Cherry tomatoes

Romaine lettuce

cheese

Tortillas

preparation:

Season the meat with pepper and salt and fry it with olive oil, let it brown and add the seasoning, cover with water and cook over low heat for 15 to 20 min, until the water evaporates and we have some similar to a cream of meat. Then add 5 tablespoons of tomato sauce.

Now, we take another frying pan and fry the onion and the bell peppers cut into julienne strips, apart we heat the tortillas and place a layer of lettuce, the next one of onion and peppers and on top three tablespoons of the meat. We add several slices of cherry tomato, sprinkle with cheese and roll up our omelette. And ready we can eat a delicious and delicious homemade burrito.

