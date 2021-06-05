Mexican films, directed by women, that go to the Cannes festival

Tatiana Huezo is known for the film La Tempestad (2016), for which she received a Goya award, among other recognitions in the industry. Noche de Fuego is his first feature film in the fiction genre and premiered in a big way in the Cannes festival selection. It portrays a group of girls in a town plagued by drug trafficking.

For her part, in La Civil de Teodora the protagonist, played by Arcelia Ramírez, look for his missing daughter. It was filmed in the state of Durango. Director Mihai is originally from Romania, but the film was produced and made in Mexico. Michel Franco was also in the production.