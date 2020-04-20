Gabriel Retes. Photo by @cultura_mx

The Ministry of Culture confirmed the death of the Mexican filmmaker Gabriel Retes Balzaretti, recognized for his works ‘The Bulk’, ‘Welcome-Welcome’ and ‘The Move’.

“The Ministry of Culture and its institutions mourn the death of the Mexican filmmaker Gabriel Retes (1947-2020). He made around 19 fiction feature films, always as a producer and director, and in some of them as an actor. He was a screenwriter and a theater lover, ”said the agency via Twitter.

Gabriel Retes died at the age of 73, so far there are no details on the causes of his death and the circumstances.

He was born in Mexico City, on March 25, 1947, the son of the actors Ignacio Retes and Lucila Balzaretti, figures of the theatrical and cinematographic scene of the country.

His taste for the theater led Gabriel Retes to participate, from his adolescence, in some stagings.

His debut as a film actor occurred in 1968, in Burning in the Dream, directed by Paco Ignacio Taibo II.

Soon his artistic concerns led him to try other facets within the cinema and in 1975 he directed his first professional film, Chin chin the stupor, based on the book of Armando Ramírez, which led him to obtain the Ariel for Best First Film.

Paper flowers, Broken Flag, The naked city, Welcome-Welcome and A sweet smell of death were some of his other outstanding films during more than 40 years of experience.

In The bulk, from 1991, Gabriel Retes not only directs the film, he is also the protagonist.

Figures from the artistic medium as Guillermo Arriaga, Juan Ríos and Adal Ramones Gabriel Retes’ family joined in the condolences.

I just found out that Gabriel Retes died. I regret. Several of his films were very influential on my generation and he was an excellent person. A hug to yours and to the entire film community. – Guillermo Arriaga (@G_Arriaga) April 20, 2020

With information from López-Dóriga Digital