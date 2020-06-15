Mexican fighter Chacho Herod loses his life | INSTAGRAM

Herod Jr communicated it through his official Facebook a terrible news for the Mexican sport.

Chacho Herodes a popular Mexican fighter, his real name is Víctor Manuel Góngora Cisneros, he died this Sunday in his hometown of Monclova, Coahuila at 69 years of age, his son Herod Junior confirmed on Facebook.

The wrestler was one of the best on the tough side in the 80s, being part of the World Wrestling Council. He managed to be a complete national champion, a rather great achievement for this sport.

He had strong rivalries with Enrique Vera and El Halcón ortíz alias Sin cara, also being part of the founders and beginnings of triple A.

His debut was at just 18 years old entering wrestling after having played baseball, cycling, boxing and even going into bullfighting.

Víctor Góngora was well known for being a real rude because when he fought he did not hold back and gained fame for it. Since he started wrestling until 2000 he was called El Boricua.

The messages from his family on social networks were quite moving because they reflected the way he and his son got along and the farewell he had to give him. Wrestling fans and followers also expressed their condolences through messages on Twitter and Facebook.

Rest in peace Víctor Manuel Góngora Cisneros, Chacho Herod.