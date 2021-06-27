Mexican fans are noticed in the Huesca networks after the possible arrival of Ignacio Ambriz

Mexican fans were noted within the networks of Recreativo Huesca de la Spanish League, after announcing the possible arrival of the coach Ignacio Ambriz to the team bench for the next 2021-2022 season.

This Sunday the rumor of a possible agreement between Ignacio Ambriz and the board of Recreativo Huesca, with a one-season contract with the option of an extension for one more year based on their results, has spread strong.

Mexican fans were noted in all the club’s publications on their social networks, asking that they make official the arrival of the former Club León coach to the Spanish team.

Recreativo Huesca’s social networks have seen an increase in followers, mostly Mexican, who hope that Ignacio Ambriz can stand out in this low-profile club.

Come and support Huesca, come and take Nachito ambriz, excellent DT. The best in Mexico – Edgar Almaguer (@ Edgar_Leon_10) June 27, 2021

