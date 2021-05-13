Mexican fan gets angry with Canelo and challenges him for the title … of the WWE

The enmity that a sector of the Mexican fans has to the current one is unknown to no one WBC, WBA and WBO 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, but, now they took things to another level and through a video challenged the man from Guadalajara to contest the WWE title.

Through the platform Tik Tok, a user posted a video showing his discontent over the fight between Canelo and Saunders.

His anger led him to challenge Canelo by one of the titles of the WWE, he even asked for his video so that the message could get to the champion.

The video It was shared by users and of course the mockery and laughter did not wait.

To what things with this breed. pic.twitter.com/JnTiR90ydn – Miguel Garcia (@ Mikegc16) May 13, 2021

It is unknown if the fan is really serious about challenging Canelo or was it just a joke.

