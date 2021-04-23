Mexican Erika Cruz dethrons Mrdjenovich for the WBA title in New York

Photo: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos / Ring City USA

Defiant Erika Cruz (13-1, 3 KOs) dominated and dethroned longtime WBA featherweight champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2, 19 KOs) via a seven-round technical decision on Thursday night at the West Point Military Academy in NY, USA The fight was sent to the cards due to a bad cut suffered by Mrdjenovich in a head butt. Scores were 70-63 3x.

Welterweight Angel Ruiz (17-1, 12 KOs) won an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Bobirzhan Mominov (12-1, 8 KOs). Mominov had a point deducted for a low blow in the fifth round. Ruiz was incapacitated for several minutes, then quickly dropped Mominov when the fight resumed. Ruiz dropped Mominov again in the seventh round. Scores were 75-74, 76-73, 76-73.

Undefeated welterweight Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) scored a 10-round unanimous decision over Denier Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs). Romero beat Berrio to win 98-92 3x.

Undefeated super middleweight Christian Mbilli (18-0, 17 KOs) stopped Jesús Antonio Gutiérrez (27-5-2, 14 KOs) in the fifth round. Time 1:53. Gutiérrez fell twice.