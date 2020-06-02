Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. twenty-one

Growth prospects for the Mexican economy continued to deteriorate last May. Analysts consulted by Banco de México (BdeM) anticipated a contraction of 8.16 percent this year, nine tenths more than in the previous survey, which, if it occurs, is unprecedented in the past eight decades. For 2021 they anticipated a rebound of 2.20 percent, the same index as that of the sample from the previous month.

Headline inflation expectations for the end of this year rose to 3.07 percent from the April survey, when it stood at 2.90.

Meanwhile, those corresponding to the end of 2021 were revised downwards, from 3.50 to 3.45 percent.

According to the survey carried out by the BdeM among 38 economic analysis and consulting groups from the national and foreign private sector, the specialists consider that, on a general scale, the main factors that could hinder economic growth in the coming months are associated with internal economic conditions. and external.

The responses, collected between May 16 and 28, state that the main factors are: weakness of the external market and the world economy; the unrest due to the internal economic situation; the weakness of the domestic market, and the internal political uncertainty and the public spending policy.

Other factors: problems of public insecurity, impunity and corruption. In addition, the oil production platform, the tax policy, the export price of crude oil and the contraction of the supply of resources from abroad. Similarly, the exchange rate uncertainty.

The job creation forecast for this year proposes a reduction of one million 87 thousand jobs (a loss of 693 thousand was anticipated in April 2020).

By 2021, the estimate was raised to 395,000, above what was calculated in April, when 369,000 were projected.

For the closing of 2021 the projections were revised upwards, with an average of 369 thousand -395 thousand jobs recovered compared to the previous month.

The corresponding median remained constant, at 350,000 new jobs.

Expectations about the national unemployment rate for the closings of 2020 and 2021 increased in relation to the April survey from 5.52 to 5.81 and from 5.71 to 5.80 percent, respectively.

The expected levels of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar for the end of this year decreased to 23.02 in relation to March 23.05, although the corresponding median remained at similar indices at 23.30 against 23.36 pesos.

For the end of 2021, the prospects remained at levels close to those of April, although the corresponding median increased from 22.39 to 22.70 pesos per greenback.

