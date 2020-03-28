The forecast for 2021 is for a gradual, albeit modest, recovery to 2.3 percent growth.

By 2020, Citibanamex expects the Mexican economy to contract 5.1 percent, due to more adverse external factors, together with what they consider “a limited political response at the national level”.

According to an analysis by the financial institution, economic losses in the United States from sectors relevant to Mexico, such as the automotive, tourism and remittances will be particularly affected.

Furthermore, what they consider “a late and hitherto lukewarm response” in terms of public health policy to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Mexico would likely result in a Longer, deeper economic outage, in “U”.

“Now we see a decrease in GDP of 0.9, 5.1 and 1.6 percent in the first, second and third quarter, respectively, followed by growth of 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter,” he said.

Also, they forecast a decrease of 9.0 percent for exports, a fall of 6.7 percent and 10.4 percent in the private consumption and investment, further exacerbated by government actions that continue to undermine business confidence.

“For 2021, we expect a gradual, albeit modest, recovery to 2.3 percent growth, mainly attributed to the recovery in external demand, the basic effects and some accumulated internal demand. (Ntx)