By Miguel Angel Gutiérrez

MEXICO CITY, Apr 30 (.) – In the first quarter of the year, Mexico’s economy registered its biggest drop since 2009, due to a weak performance of industry and services, according to preliminary figures, despite the fact that productive activity is still I did not fully resent the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 1.6% between January and March at a seasonally adjusted rate, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

This is the fifth consecutive quarterly decline in the economy. Still, analysts anticipated a slightly larger decline in the period, according to a . poll.

By components, the GDP of agricultural activities increased 0.5%, while both the service sector and industrial activity decreased 1.4% compared to the previous quarter, INEGI said.

The statistical institute will publish the final GDP figures for the first quarter on May 26. If confirmed, the quarterly contraction would be the largest since the first quarter of 2009, when the economy declined 5.1%.

“Today’s (Thursday) GDP data was alarming, foreshadowing what might come in the second quarter. However, it could have been worse; what helped was the positive rate in the primary sector,” wrote the deputy governor of the central bank. , Jonathan Heath, on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in his daily press conference: “Some predicted that the drop would be greater and fortunately it was not.”

Even so, after the data, the US bank JP Morgan lowered its projection for the performance of the second largest economy in Latin America in 2020 to -8.4% from an estimate of -7.5%.

At the annual rate in original figures, GDP also registered a contraction of 1.6% in the quarter.

A DARK PANORAMA

Analysts expect Latin America’s second economy to drop by around 10% this year, which was already facing a weak performance after falling 0.1% last year and is now facing a dark outlook due to the coronavirus and falling prices of raw.

Mexico did not begin to impose major restrictions on economic activity until the second half of March, so the main impact of the epidemic is expected to be fully reflected until the second quarter.

Critics of López Obrador accuse him of having been slow to respond to the spread of the new virus.

The president, who has had an uncomfortable relationship with business leaders, has said that he is not willing to borrow the country to face what he has called a “transitory” crisis and emphasizes that there would be no bailouts for large companies.

“In general, with activity faltering and the government still reluctant to relax fiscal policy, it is Banxico’s responsibility to provide most of the stimulus … There is a high probability of a 100bp cut at its next meeting in May “Capital Economics said in a report.

Banco de México last week cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6% in an off-calendar decision and issued additional support measures to provide liquidity to the local financial system in the event of the virus outbreak contingency.

