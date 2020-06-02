Notimex.- The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported that with the new information for both the Leading Indicator for April and the Coincident Indicator for March, there is a greater downward trend in economic growth compared to the data from a month earlier.

It specifies that in the month of April, the Leading Indicator was below its long-term trend, presenting a value of 98.4 points and a decrease of 0.76 points compared to last March.

This indicator anticipates a further deterioration in the growth of the country, which was aggravated due to the paralysis of the economy due to sanitary restrictions measures to prevent Covid-19 infections.

When located at a level below 100 points, said indicator is below the growth threshold and with a greater decrease in the fourth month of the year, compared to March, and thus accumulates five months with negative variation.

Of the six components that make up the Leading Indicator, five have a negative behavior and only one positive. The component that measures Employment Trend in Manufacturing decreased 1.25 percentage points compared to the previous month.

The Indicator that measures Business Confidence and the Right Moment to Invest fell 0.76 points; the Index of Prices and Quotations of the Mexican Stock Exchange fell 0.18 points in real terms.

The Equity Interbank Interest Rate component fell 0.38 points and the US Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index fell 0.34 points. The only component of the Index that rose was the exchange rate, with a rise of 0.81 points.

For its part, the Coincident Indicator in March 2020 was below its long-term trend, reporting a value of 98.3 points and a variation of a fall of 0.37 points compared to the previous month.

The Coincident Indicator confirms the almost general weakness seen in economic activity at the end of last year, according to the Inegi.

He explained that the Cyclical Indicators System allows timely monitoring of the behavior of the Mexican economy, as well as making comparisons of it with different economies worldwide. This is generated with a methodology compatible with that used by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In the Cyclical Indicator System, the Coincident Indicator reflects the general state of the economy, while the Advanced Indicator seeks to indicate in advance the turning points (peaks and valleys) of the Coincident Indicator, he said.