Mexican dubbing actor Raúl de la Fuente, who was the narrator of Saint Seiya, passed away – .

In recent times, the world of Mexican dubbing, unfortunately, has been in mourning on several occasions for the death of Toni Rodríguez, who voiced Misato Katsuragi in Neon Genesis Evangelion, Diana Andrea Pérez Revatett, who will be remembered for giving her voice Jessie from Pokémon for years and years, and Osvaldo Trejo, who was known for voicing Demon Slayer’s Genya Shinazugawa. Now we regret to inform you that there is another reason to wear black and observe a minute of silence.

We regret to inform you that the voice actor Raúl de la Fuente died on June 29 at 9:00 p.m. at the age of 74. The cause of death is not known for sure. In the words of his grandson Axel Espinosa: “he lost the battle against his diseases.” In fact, he was the one who announced the death of his grandfather, who was also known as “the folding mustache.” Here we leave that Facebook post:

The actor was born on November 7, 1946 and his full name was Raúl Sánchez Espinosa de la Fuente. His most famous role and the one that most will remember him for is for having been the narrator of Saint Seiya, better known in this part of the world as The Knights of the Zodiac. In that classic anime he also gave voice to Odin, Aldebaran of Taurus, Poseidon and Specter of Cocytos. In the world of film dubbing, he voiced Bud Spencer in films such as Two Super Cops in Miami, Steve Martin in films such as An Intruder on the Family, among many other actors, including Charles Bronson and Michael Caine. In addition, he gave life to Agent Smith in The Matrix. Another work of his that most Mexicans are familiar with is the one he did for Telmex. He gave voice to the recording that says “The exact time is” when dialing 030 to accurately know the time.

Saint Seiya is one of the anime that marked the childhood of many people, especially in Latin America. For this reason, the news has put many people in mourning across social networks. One of the first people to say goodbye to this famous actor was the dubbing actor Eduardo Garza (Lalo Garza):

Many fans of his work took to Twitter to say goodbye to the one who brightened the days of his childhood for so many years. Here are some examples of this posthumous tribute to the late Mexican voice actor:

The loss of a voice actor who marked our childhood is always regrettable, but fortunately we can always remember it when we see an old episode of Saint Seiya and hear his voice describing the latest events in the plot. Rest in Peace, Raúl de la Fuente. We can only send our deepest condolences to your loved ones.

On the other hand, and as we mentioned above, on April 27 the dubbing actress Diana Pérez left this world, who gave voice to Jessie from Pokémon from the nineties until practically before her death. Without a doubt, she and Jose Antonio “El Guajolote” Macías were the ones who gave Pokémon flavor during the improvisations that made the motto of Team Rocket. The original version is as follows:

Prepare for trouble. And they better be afraid. To protect the world from devastation. To unite the peoples within our nation. To denounce the evils of truth and love. To extend our kingdom to the stars. Jessie! Jame messed me up! Team Rocket traveling at the speed of light! Surrender now or prepare to fight! Meowth! That’s how it is!