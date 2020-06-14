Indignant, Mexican doctors consider a grievance and express their outrage at the hiring of health personnel from Cuba by Claudia Sheinbaum

At least 12 medical associations, colleges and federations expressed deep disapproval and vigorous protest at the arrival of 585 doctors and nurses from Cuba.

According to a statement, this was done within the framework of the decree “published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on 04-24-2020, in Article 3, which establishes the powers to hire professional personnel from health with training abroad, exclusively for the duration of the health emergency generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, due to which it was established between the government of Mexico and that of Cuba, signed by the Health Institute for Welfare (INSABI), the Administration and Finance Secretaryas well as the Secretary of Health of Mexico City585 doctors and nurses from Cuba arrived in our country, representing an outlay of more than 6.2 million dollars. ”

They noted that this represents a serious offense against health professionals.

The doctors denounced that they have been relegated, privileging foreign doctors.

It is an injustice to privilege foreigners over Mexican doctors, who comply with all the requirements established by the Professions Law and the General Health Law, ”they highlighted in a statement.

They stated that the intervention of Cuban doctors and nurses it has not represented any benefit for the attention of the Mexican people.

Derived from the above, it is a grievance for the Mexican medical union, since these foreign doctors do not meet the required competencies, do not have duly specified functions, do not have the requirements established by current laws, as well as lack the endorsement of professional schools. His intervention has not represented any benefit for the care of our population and it is a serious lack of equity for doctors in our country. “

Below you can see the full statement:

Positioning Schools June 13, 2020

