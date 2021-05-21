Mexican director Carlos López Estrada joins a firm that has Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed and more – Tomatazos

In Hollywood, the dissemination of inclusive narratives remains a central theme, which is why the M88 representation firm, founded by former WME partner Phillip Sun Y Charles D. King of MACRO, has become a benchmark in recent months. In fact, their client base is getting bigger and bigger and they have more relevant names.

Therefore, the fact that the Mexican filmmaker Carlos López Estrada, known for directing Raya and El Último Dragón – 97% have signed with M88 is something worth noting, as the director will join the list of celebrities who with their work will seek to promote more diverse and inclusive stories (via Variety).

In addition to working on the Disney movie, the filmmaker was behind the 2018 Sundance hit Blind Spot – 93%, starring Daveed Diggs (Hamilton – 100%, Soul – 97%) and Rafael Casal, who follows a black man on parole who begins to reevaluate his relationship with his volatile best friend.

López Estrada’s second feature film premiered during the opening of Sundance 2020 and will hit theaters this summer. This is Summertime, a musical written collectively by a group of 25 poets and singers from the city of Los Angeles.

Regarding his work on television, the Mexican filmmaker directed an episode of Legion – 90% FX. It is also worth remembering that he began his career in music videos, directing some of the biggest names in the music industry: Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Father John Misty, Thundercat with Flying Lotus, Carly Rae Jepsen, among others. In 2012, he won a Latin Grammy for directing the animated music video for Jesse & Joy’s Me Voy.

The Mexican is currently working on the production of another animated film for Disney, which will premiere in 2023, and last year it was announced that he had been chosen to direct a live-action adaptation of Robin Hood for Disney Plus.

At just 32 years old, the director, son of the well-known soap opera producer Carla estrada, is already one of the young promises of Hollywood and his recent contract with M88 could be the indication of everything that is to come in his career and how his vision as a Mexican raised in the United States could impact future stories.

Since its inception in August last year, M88 has set out to keep moving the needle to amplify and advance the stories of underrepresented communities. In this way, he highlights that his client portfolio includes such important people as Michael B. Jordan (Creed: Heart of Champion – 94%), an advocate for diversity and inclusion in Hollywood, Idris Elba (Cats – 29%), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal – 100%), Donald Glover (The Lion King – 40%), Gemma Chan (Crazy Millionaires – 93%), Lena Waithe (Ready Player One: The Game Begins – 78%), Rihanna (Annie, The Movie – 27%), Naomi Scott (Charlie’s Angels – 31%) and now Carlos Lopez Estrada.

