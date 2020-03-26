The Mexican had been quarantined by the Peruvian health authorities on Friday, March 20, and was later referred to a local hospital.

Notimex –

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) confirmed the death of a Mexican who tested positive for COVID-19 and was in Cusco, Peru.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Mexico in Peru confirm the death of a national Mexican happened today in Cusco, Peru“it said in a statement.

The federal agency added that the compatriot was quarantined by the Peruvian health authorities on Friday, March 20, and was later referred to a local hospital.

“The health authorities and the regional governor of Cusco have reported that he tested positive for COVID-19. The compatriot was accompanied by his wife, who is reported to be in good health,” explained the foreign ministry.

As indicated by the Embassy of Mexico in Peru It will follow up on the case, provide assistance to family members and continue with efforts to expedite the dispatch of humanitarian flights to repatriate nationals who so require.

For the death of Mexican, Foreign Relations stated: “the Government of Mexico deeply regrets this loss and expresses its sincere condolences to the compatriot’s family. “