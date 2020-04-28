Guillermo “Memo” García, victim of the indiscriminate shooting in the Texan city of El Paso on August 3, 2019, died this Sunday after almost nine months hospitalized due to the injuries he suffered in said incident, local media reported on Monday.

“After about nine months of struggle, our hearts ache at having to report that Guillermo” Memo “García, the last patient that we were dealing with from the shooting of Stephas passed away, “he announced in a statement. David Shimp, director of the Del Sol Medical Center hospital, where García was admitted.

The Mexican ambassador to the United States, Martha Bárcena, confirmed the death of Mexican.

I am deeply saddened over the passing of Memo García, who was the last remaining victim of El Paso shooting at a hospital. We will honor his memory and the rest of the victims’ lives and will continue to promote peace and understanding to prevent this from happening ever again. – Martha Bárcena (@Martha_Barcena) April 28, 2020

With Garcia’s death, there are 23 people who died due to that shooting, which has been considered by the authorities as a hate crime of a racist nature against the Hispanic community.

Garcia, an assistant to a school soccer team, was with his wife, Jessica, and their two daughters in an establishment of the Walmart supermarket chain in Step raising funds for the squad he was training when Patrick Crusius opened fire on those present, most of them Latino.

The man was shot in the spine, forcing him to undergo several surgical operations, and his wife suffered bullet wounds to her legs, although her life was out of danger; while the two daughters emerged unscathed.

Last December, Patrick Crusius, 21, was prosecuted for the deaths of 22 people in this shooting in Step accused of murder, which could result in the death penalty.

According to investigation documents, the defendant confessed to the Police when he was arrested that his objective was to kill “Mexicans” and acknowledged that he was the one who opened fire on a crowd at the Walmart shopping center in Step, to which many Mexican citizens usually go to buy.

Crusius drove almost ten hours, from the city of Allen to Step, to commit the massacre in that supermarket and allegedly published a manifesto on the internet in which he stated that the attack was a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The defendant was inside his vehicle in a parking lot near the Walmart when he was arrested after the massacre.

Of the 22 killed in the shooting, 8 were citizens of Mexico.