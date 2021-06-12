Mexican delegation visit to Guatemala concludes on economic issues

MEXICO CITY

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), announced that the working visit to Guatemala of a delegation from Government of Mexico, headed by the owner of the Ministry of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and by the holder of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Following up on the agreements between the presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Alejandro Giammattei, On May 4 in Mexico City, Tatiana Clouthier held a meeting with the Minister of Economy, Antonio Malouf, with whom he talked about trade facilities, non-tariff barriers and health protocols for Guatemalan and Mexican products.

Likewise, during the meeting, the Secretary of Economy of our country presented before officials of the ministries of Economy; External relationships; Agriculture, Livestock and Food of Guatemala, prospects and progress in infrastructure and investment projects in the south-southeast of Mexico.

For its part, Santiago Nieto spoke with officials of the Intendancy of Special Verification of Guatemala, an institution with which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to facilitate the exchange of information and financial intelligence analysis, in order to combat and prevent money laundering, terrorist financing and other related crimes.

He also spoke with the president of the Bank of Guatemala and with the prosecutor of Section against the Smuggling of Migrants from Guatemala, With whom it was agreed to strengthen cooperation to identify financial flows related to migrant smuggling, political corruption and human trafficking.

