After trading for three straight sessions with gains, the price of major oil blends closed the session lower.

The Mexican mix of export oil closed in negative terrain after some sessions with advances, when trading on Thursday at $ 14.67 per barrel, which meant 2.17 dollars less than the previous day, reported Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

After trading for three consecutive sessions with gains, the price of the main oil mixtures closed the session downward, in the expectation that movement restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus have destroyed demand for oil globally, it reported. Base Bank.

He explained that according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), world oil demand is in “free fall”, by contracting “in about 20 million barrels a day”.

This has increased downward pressure on the price of hydrocarbon, especially since the market was on offer, even before the coronavirus bottle, to which is added the possibility that the market will be flooded with oil as soon as the agreement between OPEC and its allies (OPEC +) ends in early April.

Another factor that pushed down the price of oil was news that the stimulus package approved by the US Senate excludes the purchase of 30 million barrels of oil for national security reserves, Banco Base added.

Thus, the WTI closed the session at $ 23.18 per barrel, a reduction of 5.35 percent, while the price of Brent fell 2.04 percent and closed the session at $ 26.83 per barrel. (Ntx)