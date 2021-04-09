Mexican craftswoman is harshly criticized for wanting to speak English

The name of Elizabeth Ruíz was on everyone’s lips after criticism against her was swift in social networks after the young woman tried to speak in English.

It turns out that a few days ago, through TikTok, the Mexican actor and comedian uploaded a video to his official account where he launched a call for tiktokers, ensuring that the winners would become his “adopted children”.

Elizabeth, who is an artisan originally from San Juan Chamula, Chiapas, decided to share a video on TikTok with the intention that the whole world would know the designs that she and her community make and thus try to obtain more profits.

In the video, the 17-year-old craftswoman is seen speaking in English, which generated a wave of ridicule against her, precisely for not mastering the language, as well as its pronunciation.

The video in English has a reason to be

In an interview with the television host Horacio Villalobos, Elizabeth explained that the intention of making this video in English is because she is aware that it is a universal language and therefore, her work and that of her community could be recognized in different countries .

Elizabeth assured that her intention when carrying out the TikTok was never to “presume” that she knew English, a language that most of the people in her community do not speak and that is why she was also attacked and singled out in her own region.

Despite the criticism, both from outsiders and from people in her community, Elizabeth’s dream came true, since it was Eugenio Derbez himself who shared the video sent by the girl and even made a publication confirming that he was already following her on their social networks.

