TEXAS- After 70 days of inactivity for documentation cases, the Mexican Consulate General in Dallas reopens its doors to the public.

The security measures are many and there are also several changes in the way of attending to the public since it will only serve people who have a previous appointment, which they made directly with the consulate. The dating phone line, known as Mexitel, continues to fail.

On Friday, the cameras of Telemundo 39 were at the consulate, where the new protocols were noted. Upon entering, security guards asked people to have a mask, and only the person to carry out the process could enter.

Inside, the consulate only operates 25% and its functions are now divided into two:

How to make an appointment: for this purpose, consulate staff are taking calls and analyzing cases before granting the appointment. If it is necessary to show documents, the interested party right there, by text or any other telephone application, can send them.

“What we are doing in the center is virtual filtering, and by phone to people in such a way that we expedite this. When people enter here, it means they already have all the documents, “said Consul Francisco de la Torre.

In the past, when appointments were made through Mexitel, they were only scheduled without any document review and this process had to be done in person.

With this new temporary system, when the interested party does his paperwork at the consulate, it must be quick and without setbacks. On a normal day, the consulate serves up to 700 people, and the procedures took an average of 1 hour.

Now at 25 percent of capacity, it has been reduced to about 150 people, but the service time to obtain documents has been reduced by 50 percent.

Do you want to make an appointment? The phone you have to call is 469-676-8833.

