Mexican company sells property for more than $ 210 thousand in BTC through Bitso

The company and real estate developer Fibra GDL sold a property in Guadalajara in Bitcoin (BTC), through several transactions through the Mexican exchange and unicorn Bitso.

The Fibra GDL company sold an apartment located in Ajijic, Guadalajara, for 4,201,750 pesos (211 thousand dollars, approximately) using Bitcoin as a means of payment through the cryptocurrency exchange Bitso, as reported by El Universal de México.

The general administrator of Fibra GDL, Enrique Figueroa, clarified that the first transaction in the cryptocurrency was made for the value of 700 thousand Mexican pesos (35 thousand dollars), considering that it is one of the first operations in scale in the real estate sector in Mexico .

Fibra GDL explained that decided to accept the Bitcoin transaction at the last minute as an “alternative payment method”. The company specializes in the construction of real estate of all kinds and its area of ​​operation is concentrated in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Latin America embraces the purchase of real estate with cryptocurrencies

The sale of the property in Guadalajara with cryptocurrencies marks a precedent in Mexico, since the existence of a cryptocurrency unicorn brings greater confidence to investment and real estate trusts to sell residential apartments in Bitcoin.

At the end of April, Mercado Libre opened a section on its marketplace to buy properties and apartments in Bitcoin in Argentina and Uruguay.

The offers are divided into three sections: less than 1.5 BTC, between 1.5 and 2 BTC and more than 2 BTC, and most are located in cities such as Santa Fe, Córdoba or Punta del Este (Uruguay).

Spain has more than a year that allows the purchase and sale of real estate with Bitcoin. According to Bit2Me, until 2020 there were records of 6 properties sold and whose transactions were made in the cryptocurrency.

For Bit2me, the key to success in selling real estate in Bitcoin is that purchases are made by foreigners, who would have restrictions in their countries of origin to withdraw large sums of money, but the requirements disappear when transactions are made with cryptocurrencies.

In Mexico, the central bank does not allow conventional banks to carry out transactions in Bitcoin; However, the Unicorn Bitso you have provides the facilities for private individuals to carry out transactions on its platform, regardless of the asset.

The exchange has been in operation for more than 6 years in the country and Argentina but, at the end of 2020, it received an investment of 62 million dollars to expand its operations to Brazil, which will allow transactions in cryptocurrencies throughout the region.