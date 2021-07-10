Mexican clubs dominate the Leagues Cup

The 2021 Leagues Cup will begin on August 10 in the United States, in a friendly tournament where four Liga MX teams will face four Major League Soccer teams in direct elimination matches.

In this edition, Santos Laguna, Tigres de la UANL will participate in Mexican soccer. Pumas UNAM and one more club, which would be León or Chivas. While the MLS will play Orlando City, Seattle Sounders, New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City.

This will be the second edition of the Leagues Cup, after in 2019 the Liga MX clubs completely dominated those of the MLS, according to information published by the same league.

In the 2019 edition, a total of 19 goals were scored throughout the tournament, of which 15 were from Mexican clubs and only 4 from American clubs. In addition, only two of the four MLS teams managed to score, while the four Mexicans were present on the scoreboard in their matches.

In the quarterfinal phase, only Xolos de Tijuana was eliminated, losing on penalties to the Galaxy, while the other three Liga MX teams managed to defeat their rivals.

The top scorer of the tournament is Colombian Andrés Ibargüen, who scored 2 goals playing with @ClubAmerica in the 2019 edition. – Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) July 9, 2021

Cruz Azul defeated Chicago Fire 2-0, Tigres defeated Real Salt Lake 1-0 and América defeated Houston Dynamo on penalties, after drawing 1-1 in regulation.

In the semifinals, the Machine beat LA Galaxy, while Tigres beat América on penalties. Already in the final, the cement group won the first title by beating the royals 2-1.

