The familiarity with which we deal with social networks makes us forget that they can be dangerous if they are not used well, especially among infants. It is not logical for many people that a child can surf them unsupervised, but apparently the number of people in Latin America who think that is less than those who leave them to their own devices online. A study by the Kaspersky security company and the consulting firm CORPA revealed that 48% of Mexican children have a profile on WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook and 10% of parents do not know what they publish.

Of the total of infants with social networks, 39% directly created their accounts and accessed them without the supervision of their parents. While the other 9% of the profiles were created by their parents and they are the ones who manage them.

“According to the adults surveyed in the country, what children share the most publicly in their profiles is information about their favorite hobbies or activities (74%), home photographs (7%) and personal data of friends and relatives (8%) ”, Highlights the study.

The familiarity with which you interact in the digital world is because, according to the study, the 40% of Mexican children “first interacted with a smart device before the age of 6, and 71% obtained their first personal smartphone or tablet before turning 10 ”, almost half of them only use mobile technology to entertain themselves and at least to communicate with other people.

But Mexico is not the country with the largest number of children connected to social networks in Latin America. The leader is Brazil with 56%, followed by Chileans (55%) and Argentines (53%). Mexico is fourth, followed by Colombia (45%) and Peru 44%).

A survey carried out by companies showed that 15% of children spend more than four hours connected to the internet through a mobile device, and those who lead the way are Argentine minors, with 24%, followed by Chileans (21%) and Brazilians (18%). Further behind are Colombians (12%), Peruvians (7%) and Mexicans (7%).