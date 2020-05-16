MEXICO – With her faith on the surface, Estela Enriquez lights the candles and raises her prayers praying that they reach heaven and be heard: “My lord, I ask all families in Mexico and the world to end this pandemic “

“We have prayed that this disease will pass quickly,” says Enriquez.

Like millions of Catholics, before the closing of the churches, she placed an altar in her house with the images of the saints who she says do her favors. And is that in times of quarantine religion has spread beyond the temples.

Throughout the country it is common for blessings to be distributed on the streets by air or by land: from the roofs of cars and the boxes of trucks, giant figures and parents send their messages.

“So they can see that Jesus is concerned for them,” says priest Silwill Dávila.

Still others tour the colonies accompanied by expressions of gratitude from believers who receive their blessings.

Rolando Laime, who is the parish priest of the church of Cala Cala in the Bolivian city of Cochabamba, chose to explore Tik Tok and create his account “@padrerolando” in which he shows his most fun “facet”, without neglecting his clothing religious, who has already gotten more than one laugh.

“I feel a satisfaction, I fill myself with faith, I fill myself with holy spirit, I fill my whole heart,” says Rosario Degollado, who professes the Catholic religion.

Of course, those affected by the pandemic have not been forgotten.

In addition to the makeshift altars, the priests are going to hospitals to comfort the families of the sick, and from the outside they bless and give the holy oils to those inside who fight for their lives.

In addition, their prayers are reinforced with those that leave each house, such as Carmen Cortés, who daily asks for her own and for the victims of this virus.

“This is as if we were going to church, because I believe that where we are, there is God,” says Cortés.

And it is precisely this faith, he explains, that has enabled Catholics to maintain hope in the midst of the pandemic.

