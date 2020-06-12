The Mexican drug cartels have become stronger in Colombia, occupying spaces left by the FARC, a domain that tends to worsen with the coronavirus pandemic, taken advantage of by these criminal organizations to increase their social control.

The warning is made by the director of the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (Pairs), León Valencia, when presenting “Radiography of the ominous presence of the Mexican cartels,” a report on the growing power of the mafias of that country in Colombia, the largest producer. world of cocaine.

“We are very afraid of the post-pandemic,” he told Efe in Valencia, explaining that in the country, as in Mexico, drug traffickers use the power of money in times of crisis like the current one to extend their tentacles among society.

According to Valencia, with “an economic crisis like the one already underway” due to the pandemic, “those who have money in their hands are going to have many possibilities”, it does not matter that this capital is of illegal origin.

“So we put this alert because we see that the post-pandemic for illegal groups that have possibilities of having amounts of money, if they manage to contact Colombian organizations, they can greatly increase their social control, they can greatly increase their power,” said Valencia, one of the greatest connoisseurs of the conflict and violence in Colombia.

Reversal of roles

According to the report by the Pairs Foundation, although the relationship of organized crime in Colombia and Mexico comes from previous decades, at present “it has been boosted due to the significant flow of capital and arms brought from the North American country.”

The Mexican cartels, which since the 1980s were partners with Colombians for the introduction and distribution of cocaine in the United States, expanded their business and in recent years began to invest in drug production in the Andean country, with which they are dominating the entire drug trafficking chain.

“What they (Mexicans) decided was to start participating directly in the production of cocaine in Colombia, and what is most important, to invest, and not only buy, but invest in production through organizations directly” , assured the expert.

To increase their penetration in the country, organizations such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel took advantage of the signing of the peace agreement of the Colombian Government and the FARC, in November 2016, to occupy with local allied gangs “those places where the guerrilla exercised full control (…) of illegal activities, among them drug trafficking. “

New partners

This prompted the strengthening of Colombian armed groups such as the Gulf Clan, the Caparrapos, the Pachenca, the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) -also called the Pelusos-, and the Postfarc Armed Groups (dissent), some of which had problems interns, adds the study.

“The Mexican cartels were subordinated in some way to the Colombian cartels, but that relationship has already been reversed, in reality, the kings, the capos de capos, are the Mexicans,” said Valencia, explaining that nevertheless, Colombia is still the Origin of cocaine production due to the quality of the coca leaves and the experience of these groups in refining processes.

The Pares Foundation has identified 97 illegal groups throughout the country “and an important part has alliances with Mexicans,” according to Valencia, and detailed that 27 of them are on the border with Venezuela. “Of those, 13 groups are foreigners, they are transnationals,” he added.

“That is a very special place for illegal groups, the border with Venezuela (…) and those (groups) control part of the business, not only of cocaine but also of contraband and (the illegal exploitation of) minerals”, assured.

National presence

With this x-ray, the investigation concludes: “The presence of Mexican cartels in the country coincides with the places of greatest intensity of coca cultivation or with strategic corridors for drug trafficking,” and points to regions such as the Pacific coast in the department of Nariño. and the north of Cauca, both in the southwest; Catatumbo (bordering Venezuela), Bajo Cauca (northwest), and Magdalena Medio (center).

The guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) also operates in some of these regions, which has come to make “temporary alliances” with drug groups in regions such as northeast Antioquia, while in others, such as the Nariño coast, It participates in disputes “over the monopoly of some areas where coca cultivation has been increasing.”

According to the study, the expansion of the Mexican cartels is characterized because “they have a direct influence on the Colombian armed groups through financing or articulation” although “they do not have large armies of ‘Mexicans’, since they go beyond the logic of regulation and control territorial”.

Other characteristics are “the presence (in Colombia) of nationals from Mexico, but also from Central American countries” -especially from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador- and participation “in the regulation of the drug trafficking market to guarantee the supply of drugs to the United States. “

Assassinations of social leaders

Regarding the impact that the growing presence of Mexican cartels can have on the increase in assassinations of social leaders, since the two situations coincide over time, Valencia considers that they may be related.

“The perverse thing about organized crime is that it needs anomie, they need to break social cohesion, they need no order, so they destroy everything” because in this way they are removing obstacles to their businesses.

The expert adds that, in this sense, “social leaders are a target for them” and this is likely to happen in regions such as Cauca and the Pacific coast, in Nariño, where there is a great territorial dispute between gangs.

“Black communities and indigenous communities have resisted all the actors and are resisting these and so many black and indigenous leaders are being sacrificed in that arrival of the Mexicans,” he added.