Tourism representatives of the Mexican Caribbean plan to reopen in a phased manner starting June 8 after the COVID-19 quarantine

The hotels, restaurants, travel agencies and tourist companies of the Mexican Caribbean They plan to reopen in a phased manner starting June 8 after the quarantine of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19representatives of the sector reported.

At a press conference, representatives of Caribbean tourism in the state of Quintana Roo, indicated that they will launch a Promotion campaign with all kinds of offers and contests on social networks with paid holiday gifts.

Internal preparations will begin on June 1, a week before the tourist reopening, said the leader of the Association of Hotels of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Women Island, Roberto Cintrón Gómez.

The campaign, which already involves more than 200 companies, includes the promotion of all destinations in Quintana Roo, such as Cancun, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Women Island, Holbox and the Costa Maya where Mahahual is located, he noted.

The hotelier leader explained that all service providers will offer promotions and discounts, like giving two free nights or a 20 percent discount, to name a few.

“The first market to be reactivated, not only in Quintana Roo but also in other destinations in the country, will be the National market, that’s why we are dating in Spanish first, ”he argued.

The leader said that the Caribbean tourism sector It has to be realistic and you don’t expect to start on June 8 with the same occupancy rates that you had, for example, in March,

“Gradually, those occupation levels, if there are no open hotels, if there are no open tourist products the airlines they are not going to come to Cancun and therefore there are not going to be tourists who come to Cancun, that is why it is so important that all tourist products start to open on June 8, ”he said.

“Hopefully for July or August we can have occupations of up to 50, 55 or perhaps 60 percent, we must be realistic and see what is happening with the destinations that provide us with those tourists, speaking of cities, cities like Guadalajara, Mexico City and MonterreyHe added.

The campaign will formally start on June 15 through the venalcaribemexicanox2.com and come2mexicancaribbean.com portals and although it contemplates reservations for the coming months and even next year, they can only be made until August 15.

With information from .