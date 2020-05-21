MEXICO – Hardly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico City is preparing an economic and social reopening plan slower than in the rest of the country, while many economically drowned citizens are urged to return to normality as soon as possible.

While the government of Mexico announced the start of the “new normal” in the country from June 1, the capital authorities presented this Wednesday a plan without defined deadlines that will begin in the best case on June 15.

With almost 1,500 deaths and more than 15,000 infections and a 75% occupation of hospital beds, the capital is the red light of the pandemic and has not yet reached the peak of infections.

So he does not want to take false steps with the lifting of the restrictions established two months ago in Mexico, a country that accumulates more than 56,594 cases and 6,090 deaths.

WILL DEPEND ON HOSPITAL BEDS

At a press conference, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented the “gradual plan towards the new normality”, based on a four-color traffic light that will determine the degree of reopening of the city.

“The city will be at a red light until at least June 15,” explained the head of government, who stressed that the change in color will be determined by the number of hospitalizations.

The increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 has saturated the funeral infrastructure.

While more than 65% of beds are occupied in medical centers that care for COVID-19 patients, the capital will maintain the red light, which restricts all non-essential economic activities that slowed down in late March.

The only exception will be the reopening of construction, mining, auto, and beer manufacturing on June 1.

Said traffic light will change color to green, which will be activated when the city has chained a month of hospital occupancy of less than 50% and will allow full reopening.

“Right now, we are on an increasing trend, therefore, we continue at a red light but we hope that in a few weeks, if we keep keeping ourselves at a healthy distance, we will be able to begin to decrease hospital occupation and enter an orange light,” Sheinbaum explained.

According to the projections of the capital government, in July restaurants, hotels, cinemas and theaters could be reopened with limited capacity, in August schools and offices, and in September bars and gyms, although everything will depend on hospitalizations.

BETWEEN HEALTH AND THE ECONOMY

In addition to closing much of the economy in March and April, the Mexican government urged the population to stay at home, although quarantine is not being compulsory so as not to affect millions of poor people who have to find a life.

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, details the strategy.

“We put ourselves at risk but the need is stronger. We would like to be able to stay at home but the expenses do not allow it,” Viridiana said after leaving a job interview at a food store.

In addition to having lost his previous job due to quarantine, he has been affected by the closing of schools, since he has had to face the payment of the internet and a computer so that his children can do their homework online.

“This situation is affecting us the least we have the most,” he explained.

But fear of the symptoms of COVID-19 is also very present among citizens like Elizabeth, a housewife who goes shopping “with terror” and believes that “it is not right that they reopen when there is not even a vaccine.”

“I had a tracheostomy and I know what it’s like to be short of breath, it’s horrible, it’s a living hell,” he said after showing the scar on his neck.

FORMAL AND INFORMAL TRADES, IN TROUBLE

The coronavirus pandemic has removed many of the taco stands so characteristic of Mexican streets, although some taqueros like Alejandro continue to go out to work in the center of the capital.

In different streets of Mexico City they exchange handicrafts they make for food.

“If we had a direct entrance (of money) it would not come, but it is not possible, one needs to work”, explained this taquero, who only opens his stall four days a week because it is increasingly difficult for him to acquire the meat for the tacos.

As a result of the health crisis, his sales have fallen 80% and although he is afraid of the virus, he maintains that “you have to endure it.”

It also holds out as well as it can a nearby restaurant that can only open to sell takeaways and that has cut its staff from 15 to three employees.

“There are no more people, nothing to see. Here I was alive at night and now nothing,” explained the waitress Ana Rosa, who hopes that the business can last until July, when it could reopen according to forecasts.

The lack of customers was compounded by a shortage of beer due to the closure of breweries across the country during the contingency.

“Totally fatal,” he said of the lack of his best-selling drink.

