Mexican candidate exited from OnlyFans offers in campaign “chichis para todos”

With your proposal “Chichis (breasts) for all” it revolutionized social networks and also some consciences. The Mexican Rocío Pino, known as “La Grosera” on the online platform OnlyFans, wants to become a federal deputy for the state of Sonora so that breast implants are free.

“Women have not been asked what we want. Nobody has. If you go out and ask: ‘Would you like plastic surgery?’ We are all going to say yes “, The candidate thinks in an interview with Efe and after a mischievous laugh she adds: “What we need is wool (money)!”

For newscasts tomorrow: @asilascosasw @warkentin @elisaalanis @JavierSolorzano @abogadasmx Are campaigns such as Rocío Pino of the RCP in Sonora really normalized? degrading, insulting, illegal it should be # NoCandidaturaRocíoPino pic.twitter.com/CUKdWtu6xU – Ella Vázquez (@EllaLiomys) May 23, 2021

But the plan of the aspiring candidate for the newly born Progressive Social Networks party (RSP) in district 3 of Sonora, which includes the capital city of Hermosillo, is not as frivolous as it might seem, according to her.

Pino (Hermosillo, 33 years old) maintains that the priority will be to rebuild the breasts of women who suffered breast cancer to “make them feel better”, whether they have health insurance or not.

It will also look at trans women “who would like breasts” and lastly suggest that cosmetic surgeries be free.

“Many men have complexes because they have large breasts, so reduce them. There are women who have sagging breasts, so rebuild them and make sure this is in the public health care, that is, the Government pays for it “, he relates.

A CANDIDATE OUT OF ONLYFANS

Next Sunday, more than 93 million Mexicans are called to the polls to renew the Chamber of Deputies, 15 of the 32 state governors, 30 local congresses and thousands of municipalities in the largest elections in the history of Mexico.

The positions at stake are so many that the parties have presented diverse lists of candidates that include wrestlers, beauty queens, soccer players, boxers, actors and singers.

Rocío Pino, who had led the social networks of several parties, decided to make the final leap into politics with RSP because this party does not “censor” her: “Let me act like I am”, He says.

The country needs deputies who do not have particular interests, much less the President. Always put the benefit of Mexicans before any particular interest, vote for me to achieve that balance and independence of the executive and legislative power. pic.twitter.com/eiIW6x2IBZ – The Candidate (@ la_gr0sera) May 28, 2021

After going through a rough pregnancy that barely let her get out of bed, she decided to focus her campaign on something she dominates, social media, and proudly display her body.

“La Grosera” has attracted the attention of many with daring posters in which she appears pregnant and naked with slogans such as “With me your vote is worth two”, “Do you want them? I give them to you ”or“ A woman with chichis is an empowered woman ”.

All paid for thanks to the “hundreds of thousands of pesos” that he claims to earn each month with the pornographic account he opened two years ago at OnlyFans.

And it is not modest at all, she confesses that she likes her body a lot and loves taking nude photos, even if criticism rains on her.

“It bothers them more that OnlyFans has, that it does not harm anyone, that a corrupt politician, rapist, who is in the drug trade and has ordered to kill people, goes. We need a change ”, claims La Grosera.

But instead of getting angry, this candidate – who considers herself “A woman of character with a shitload of eggs (a lot of courage)” – she says she is “sorry” for her critics. And, should he win his seat, he warns: “I make too much money there. OnlyFans is not negotiable and does not close ”.

If she manages to become a federal deputy of Sonora, her great concern will be women and sexist violence in a country where there are, on average, 10 femicides a day.

Rocío Pino “La Grosera”, candidate for federal deputy of the 3rd district of Sonora pic.twitter.com/8fwdivfW8x – Progressive Social Networks (@RSPorgMX) May 28, 2021

“Why should we walk down the street in fear? Why can’t the government take care of us? ”The candidate asks indignantly.

Although he voted for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he harshly points out his government for having cut subsidies for daycare centers and shelters for women in its austerity plan, and for having abolished the Popular Insurance, which provided medical coverage to those who are not insured.

“I kept complaining about President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) and I realize that I miss him a shit (a lot). We are more screwed now. They have all been sons of the chingada ”, he concludes, honoring his nickname of“ La Grosera ”.