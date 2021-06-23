Mexican Bryan Flores works at full steam for his stellar lawsuit

Accustomed to the inclement weather conditions in his native Ciudad Juárez, the undefeated Bryan ‘Niño Maravilla’ Flores works to the best of his abilities in Hermosillo; a place where the thermometer is around 35 degrees Celsius but that does not prevent you from completing the arduous daily training that your work team has programmed for you.

Flores Favela, undefeated in 26 fights, is a fighter represented by Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; and he is under the orders of Alfredo Caballero for what will be his fourth suit as a star on July 16 at the Josué Neri Santos Municipal Gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez.

Bryan Roberto, who was a youth national team, comes to this fight after starring in a frenetic fight in the Mexican capital, where he beat Jorge ‘Estruendo’ Sánchez by knockout, managing to improve his record to 26 wins with 16 chloroforms and zero losses.

Flores, 24, knows that there is no other way than discipline and hard work to achieve his dream, and he is willing to make the sacrifice necessary to arrive in the best conditions for his fight next month. good match with Caballero because they share the winning philosophy and constant effort.

The spectacular “He’s Back!” Card that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ESPN KnockOut’s ‘Friday Fight Night’ and which is a mega production of Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions, will have another scream clash when they face off. In a duel from power to power, the world champion Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez and Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández from Juarez in combat where the super flyweight belt of the World Boxing Council will be in dispute, in addition to the participation of the popular Mirna Sánchez.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system.