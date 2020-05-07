The International Boxing Hall of Fame based in Canastota, New York, United States is the venue where great fighters around the world are honored.

Members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an international panel of boxing historians cast their votes in order to choose the boxers who will receive the distinction.

There are members from countries such as Japan, England, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Germany, Puerto Rico and the United States.

Every year, in the month of December, those who will be part of the venue are announced and it is in June of the following year, when the ceremony is held in honor of the boxers and personalities who have contributed to the history of the sport.

Fighters must wait at least five years after retirement to be eligible; The categories for boxers inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame are divided into:

• Modern era (last fight not before 1989)

• It was Antigua or “Old Timers” (last fight not before 1893 and until 1988)

• Pioneers (last fight until 1892)

In addition, there are the “Non-participants” sections where coaches, promoters and managers are found. Finally there is the “Observers” section, which is made up of journalists, photographers, screenwriters, artists and historians who have contributed to the history of boxing.

This is the list of Mexicans who are members of the Boxing Hall of Fame, also includes the fighters who at some point decided to represent Mexico, after nationalizing:





Fighters of the Modern Era

• José “Mantequilla” Nápoles / Cuban – Mexican (1990) Record 81-7-0; 54 KO

• Rubén “Púas” Olivares (1991) Record 89-13-3; 79 KO

• Salvador “Sal” Sánchez (1991) Record 44-1-1; 32 KO

• Carlos Zárate (1994) Record 66-4-0; 63 KO

• Miguel Canto (1998) Record 61-9-4; 15 KO

• Vicente Saldívar (1999) Record 37-3-0; 26 KO

• Ultiminio Ramos / Cuban – Mexican (2001) Record 55-7-4; 40 KO

• José “Pipino” Cuevas (2002) Record 35-15-0; 31 KO

• Carlos Palomino (2004) Record 31-4-3; 19 KO

• Daniel Zaragoza (2004) Record 55-8-3; 28 KO

• Humberto “Chiquita” González (2006) Record 43-3-0; 30 KO

• Ricardo “Finito” López (2007) Record 51-0-1; 38 KO

• Julio César Chávez (2011) Record 107-6-2; 86 KO

• Óscar de la Hoya / Mexico – American (2014) Record 39-6-0; 30 KO

• Lupe Pintor (2016) Record 56-14-2; 42 KO

• Marco Antonio (2017) Record 67-7-0; 44 KO

• Erik “Terrible” Morales (2018) Record 52-9-0; 36 KO

• Juan Manuel “Dinamita” Márquez (Pending, will be exalted in 2021) Record 56-7-1; 40 KO





Old Timer Fighters

• Alberto “Baby” Arizmendi (2004) Record 87-26-14; 20 KO Non-Participants

• Ignacio “Nacho” Beristáin

• Arturo “Cuyo” Hernández

• Rafael “Cobra” Mendoza

• José Sulaimán (President of the World Boxing Council).

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.