In PUSH THE BUTTON we met the wonderful mexican author Rodrigo Diez who just published Playful Fictions: Playing Never Ends, a set of essays on video games. This text immediately caught the attention of one of the PTB collaborators: the famous Roman Doctor who devoured the book that same afternoon and then his fine words as a review.

If you want to follow Rodrigo Diez On twitter, it is here. If you want to follow Roman Doctor, it is here. And if you want a copy of Playful Fictions, it's over here.

These are the words of the Doctor Romano Ponce-Díaz:

Paraphrasing Espen J. Aarseth we can say that video games have a didactic barrier: it is extremely difficult to explain what a video game is to someone who has never played oneIt is similar to trying to explain film theory to someone who has never seen a film. The editorial Dharma Books He has done his work to deliver a resounding blow that seeks to break down that barrier by spreading a look at video games.

It is certainly pleasant to see that Dharma Books He has edited an essay that departs from the inbred academic studies that are devoured by the Plutonic night of disinterest, and that also refuses to be one of the typical articles in the video game press that they’re actually undercover commercials. The work and prestige of Dharma Books It allows us to speak of a kind of legitimation of the issues related to video games, in which their faculties are discussed without falling into the commonplaces that afflict the debate of these narrative objects.

In such a way Playful Fictions of Rodrigo Diez it is an invitation to a conversation around video games, their faculties and their very existence. We can be highly repetitive, but currently the conversation about video games is monopolized for an invisible academy, a conventional moralist press and a specialized press lacks judgment. For example, we constantly come across books like Blood, Sweat, and Pixels: The Triumphant, Turbulent Stories Behind How Video Games Are Made by Jason Schreier in which labor exploitation is trivialized, mismanagement is glorified in the development of video games and the ethical postulates of the developers are never questioned.

We also have texts like Power-Up: How Japanese Video Games Gave the World an Extra Life from Chris Kohler who with a loving look want to condense all the merit of the expansion of video games in a particular company. And we cannot fail to mention to the specialized press that it has been in charge of sustaining the media focused on video games in a status of glorified sales catalogs.

Therefore, the observations of Rodrigo Diez they are pertinent and necessary since they are a look away from academic petulance and uncritical infatuation that fanaticism presents, Díez’s essays are somehow considerations of a gamer for other gamers.

Playful Fictions is the answer to the need to spread the polyphony of opinions that have been omitted by a kind of hegemonic gaze. And we can affirm that the first quality of Díez’s essays is the clarity and security with which he makes his claims. Díez’s prose moves away from pretense, erudition and petulance, exposing his perspectives without the need to seek the approval of individuals, companies or thoughts.

The second quality is its ability to generate debate and disagreement without falling into deliberate and rampant controversy.

The real debate and exchange of perspectives on what encompasses video games is extremely necessary, since as we have been mentioning in the previous paragraphs, academic texts, books, and articles tend to be lectures that only interest their authors. A failure of which the author of the present lines could not get rid. Fortunately, Ficciones Ludicas is a text that triggers many questions and reflections, which without antagonistic intentions will be discussed below, considering that whoever writes these lines emits them from the phobias and filia that torment Visual Studies and the Arts.

In the first part of Playful Fictions, Rodrigo Diez makes his statements about what he considers to be a narrative in a video game, stating verbatim that before the appearance of video games:

“Never before, I think, have we been able to play (literally) within a fiction”

Such statement can refer us to board games, plays with direct audience participation, role-playing games, pen & paper, children’s games and even sexual games, etc. they are playful activities with narrative components, all of them prior to video games. The narrative component in some way has been closely linked to playful activities, pragmatically we can exemplify it with childhood games in which those involved develop plots with their toys, friends and scenery in the tacit agreement of the game. Which can lead us to another statement by Díez:

“[…] Sure, there are great plotless classics like Galaga, Joust or Ikari Warriors […]”

The segmentation between gameplay and narrative is interesting, which triggers complex reflections, since in video games gameplay itself is the plot, and therefore the narrative, understanding the narrative as the logical ordering that we give in our minds to events. The narrative in video games happens in two very particular instances: while we play and when we remember it.

One of the most interesting elements of videogames as a means of artistic expression is that “the form is background”, or said more explicitly: “Gameplay is narrative.”

In a video game the narrative is not made up solely of cutscenes, dialogues and documents, the narrative is made up of everything we do in the video game itself, everything is a constant question that we are solving with our actions, with our way of playing, each jump, the way we travel through space, each enemy that we defeat or flee from is the story itself, and all of this is narrative.

The second instance is that of remembrance, which can be articulated within us or by transforming the facts of a video game into an oral story, that is, when we narrate to our neighbors what happened in a video game. It is pertinent to point out that none of these instances is exclusive to video games, since narrating in real time or later what happened in a sports feat is a form of narrative, hence the relevance that a good or bad sports reporter takes.

Thus, a video game may not have an explicit plot, but gameplay is a form of implicit plot, a kind of narrative construction between our acting with the chain of options presented through the mechanics of the game. It should be reaffirmed that this text does not seek to quote and argue against each of the sections written by Rodrigo Diez, seeks to reaffirm how positive it is that a text allows me to glimpse diverse perspectives around video games.

The section “Mimetic Virtues” is outstanding, in which Rodrigo Diez It has a critical stance against the multiple -and unnecessary- virtues that it is sought to attribute to video games. In the aforementioned chapter Ten, he argues bravely against the need to seek benefits or utility from the ludic – to the artistic we could also add-.

In that same section he mentions that he does not share the optimism of the proposals of the Dr. Jane McGonigal In Reality Is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Can Change the World, unfortunately such a section is extremely brief, we hope that in the future a second text by Díez can elaborate his argument in depth.

Díez’s invitation to the discussion of violence as “Leitmotif” of the arts is also pertinent, a necessary debate since video games require a deeper analysis. The text may lead us to ask ourselves: Who is the violence against in a video game? above asking whether they are violent or not, in relation to other arts.

The author unconsciously tries to make a claim for the aesthetic values ​​of video games, and that is respectable, and despite stating that he does not, It is from wanting to equate it with other artistic forms, establishing intertexts or references to multiple literary works, instead of stating the narrative and aesthetic values ​​of video games themselves.

Its approach to the topics of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence, in which they express their opinions based on references to science fiction literature or speculative aspirations, instead of referring to the factual advances / setbacks of these technologies. And such a section condenses the weak points of Rodrigo Díez’s text, since he seeks to express his opinion on various topics in the same space, but that leads to a lack of focus, and that could lead to the point of his text becoming diffuse. It is even difficult to see from what point of view your opinion is proposed. The nature of atomized tests is evident, except for “Mimic Virtues” since there is a certain lack of position or proposal.

Video games are an extremely complex form of narrative expression, which allows its approach from innumerable perspectives, and Rodrigo Díez’s text is evidence of this. We maintain that it is extremely positive that video games trigger reflections such as “Playful Fictions”, and in some way that reinforces our position towards video games as a powerful means of artistic expression. If video games were a mere commercial entertainment product with no aesthetic value, they would hardly provoke authors like Rodrigo Díez to reflect on them and their impact on their lives.

Romano Ponce-Díaz, Doctor in Art and Culture from the DIAC of the CUAAD of the University of Guadalajara, Master in Visual Studies from the UAEMEX Faculty of Arts and repeat fugitive from Graphic Design. He has focused his production on the narratological analysis of cinematography and video games, approaching them as objects of visual art, generating texts that have been published by the University of Guanajuato, University of Aguascalientes, University of Edinburgh and University of Southampton in the United Kingdom . He currently theorizes around how digital storage media has created new challenges and risks in the area of ​​preservation of visual art objects.

