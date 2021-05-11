Mexican Baseball League agrees alliance with ESPN

The Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) reached a historic agreement with the prestigious television network ESPN, which includes bringing to millions of fans the emotion of the ball of Mexico.

With this agreement, ESPN will broadcast for three years (season 2021, 2022 and 2023) the games of the Mexican League from Baseball, where the thrill of the LMB will reach this media platform, from linear channels to their digital platforms.

“We are very proud to have reached this agreement so that the Mexican League from Baseball seen on the multiplatform screens of ESPN, which will bring us closer to the most fervent fans, but it will also allow us to conquer new followers and, why not, inspire the next generation of baseball players in Mexico ”, stated Horacio de la Vega, Executive President of the LMB.

The agreement between LMB Y ESPN It covers from Opening Day (May 20), Playoffs clashes, 150 regular season games that will be transmitted by this signal, including 14 games per week, 2 on linear channels every Thursday and Saturday and 12 on digital through the application for mobile devices. In the final phase of the campaign, there will be full Playoff series, including a Zone Series, a Championship Series, and the King Series.

With the LMB on the screens of ESPN, you will have the excitement of the circuit in the programming of a leading sports entertainment company worldwide.

Also, that the LMB be broadcast on the screens of ESPN it will be a great showcase for hundreds of Mexican, American, Dominican, Venezuelan, Puerto Rican, Panamanian, Colombian and many other nationalities players provide a first-rate show on this baseball circuit.

From May 20, we will be able to enjoy the LMB not only here with us in ElFildeo.com, also in ESPN.

Here is the report:

Wild news! ⚾😎🔥 ESPN and the LMB reach an agreement to broadcast games for the next three seasons ⚾📺🙌 Here all the details 🔎⚾: https: //t.co/vgzqy9sjK6 – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) May 11, 2021

With photo and information from the Mexican Baseball League