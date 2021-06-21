Mexican baritone Eduardo Martínez wants to make history

MEXICO CITY. The Mexican baritone Eduardo Martinez Flores Yesterday he went to the final of the 19th Ottavio Ziino International Lyric Singing Contest in Rome, Italy, which will be held today at 11:30 am in Mexico.

It is truly an honor to have reached this point in the competition ”, he told yesterday Excelsior the young baritone in a telephone interview.

He explained that, previously, 77 semifinalists from all over the world and of all nationalities were selected, where only two Mexicans reached a place, but only he reached the final.

This competition is of great importance at the international level, since the jury includes people associated with great opera houses, such as La Scala in Milan and the Teatro Real in Madrid ”, he said.

So for me it is truly an honor to have reached this point, it is something that I still cannot believe and of which I am very proud, “he added.

LOVE FOR THE MUSIC

Eduardo Martínez began his career as a showgirl in the Los Cabos Polyphonic Choir, Baja California Sur.

It was the place where I discovered a love for concert music and where my life began to take that path. Some time later, at age 14, I met maestro Armando Piña López, who formally introduced me to the operatic medium, gave me classes and has guided me on this path ”, he explained.

At the age of 15, Martínez entered the Sinaloa Opera Workshop, where he stayed for two years and made his debut, in 2018, with the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts (OSSLA), where he participated in some productions.

Martínez Flores has taken master classes with the tenors Plácido Domingo and Javier Camarena, with the Latvian mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča and vocal improvement sessions with the American baritone, Lucas Meachem.

In January 2020, he participated in the Alfonso Ortiz Tirado Festival, where he took another vocal improvement workshop with international artists.

What will be his next step? The 19-year-old baritone is asked.

The next step, and the most significant one for me, could be to enter an Opera Studio in Europe to continue with my preparation and continue singing, or to make my debut in one of the great theaters of the old continent, “he said.

The important thing is to go a little deeper into the operatic guild and try to sing in the best theaters in Europe ”.

During the long-awaited final, Martínez Flores will measure his voice in front of 11 European lyrical singers, including Tommaso Barea, Agnieszka Grochala, Irene Savignano, Barbara Massaro, Martina Licari, Paola Leoci and Elisa Verzier, among others.

* In the following link you will find the latest news