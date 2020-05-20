The Association of Banks of Mexico assured to have the capacity to “be part of the solution and not of the problem” in the financial crisis by COVID-19

The Mexican banking has the capacity to “be part of the solution and not of the problem” in financial crisis derived from the pandemic of COVID-19, assured this Wednesday the president of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), Luis Niño de Rivera.

“Banking this time is part of the solution, unlike the difficult situations we have had in past times,” said Niño de Rivera in a telematic conference.

The ABM presented the data of the sector in Mexico in the first quarter, in which growth of 10.4 percent in nominal terms of the credit to the private sector, while the economy contracted 1.6 percent in that period, according to official data.

Credit at MSMEs it decreased by 3.5 percent, quite the opposite of what happened with credit to large companies, whose value, due to the effects of the exchange rate, shot up 18 percent.

“30 percent of credit to large companies is denominated in dollars, and this is due to the change in the parity of the peso and the dollar increases its value in pesos,” said Niño de Rivera.

The bank deposits It grew 12.8 percent annually, which is “a clear sign of the importance that banking customers are giving to savings in a period of economic difficulty.”

The president of the ABM considered the recovery of consumption, exports and the contribution of the infrastructure plan with private investment projected by the Government “fundamental”.

Aid to clients

The bankers assured that the program of deferral of interest carried out by various financial institutions since the start of the pandemic has benefited 7.9 million loans in its first stage, and they do not rule out expanding it.

“We are already working and talking with the authorities to see what is next, what is the second stage. And see if when these four or six months are over we could start with another stage of facilities, “said Carlos Rojo, executive president of the ABM.

In this sense, Luis Niño de Rivera applauded the injection of 750 billion pesos from the Bank of Mexico to facilitate liquidityAlthough he assured that commercial banks have not needed to use those funds yet.

“We have 600 billion pesos with high liquidity and we have not yet resorted to the liquidity facility that Banco de México has offered to commercial banks,” he clarified.

With information from EFE