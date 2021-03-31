Mexican avocado rebounds in Lent due to high consumption: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Avocado prices at Mexico’s top supplier doubled in March in the biggest monthly gain since 2016, indicating more expensive salads and guacamole. Consumers eat more fruit during Lent, a holiday period in which Catholics avoid eating meat on Fridays, as it is used to complement seafood dishes on the mainland. That adds to the increase in consumption as restaurants reopen. Meanwhile, the harvest in Michoacán, Mexico’s largest avocado-producing state, generally slows down during Easter, said David Magaña, a senior analyst at Rabobank International.

