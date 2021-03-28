Mexican authorities deliver the body of a missing youth to the family in plastic bags!



Sister of the victim next to the remains of her brother.

Photo: Colectivo Madres Buscadoras Coatzacoalcos / Courtesy

Has caused indignation The way that authorities mexican delivered the remains of a young man which was reported as missing to their relatives; in plastic bags.

The story belongs to the family Aguirre Chable, who Veracruz State Prosecutor’s Office gave him the remains of Eladio Aguirre Chable, who disappeared on April 21, 2020 at the age of 30 in the municipality of The Choapas, and whose body was recently located.

His sister and the experts made a positive identification of the victim at the premises of the Comprehensive Sub Unit of Justice Procurement in Las Choapas.

⚠️ We demand that the Attorney General of the state of Veracruz (@FGE_Veracruz) review the practices that revictimize and put an end to these acts. Statement from the collective Mothers In Search Coatzacoalcos: https://t.co/V6o9KYJxif pic.twitter.com/rUeKlcRjw3 – @movNDmx (@movNDmx) March 28, 2021

The Collective Mothers in Search Coatzacoalcos reported that the remains were delivered in an unsealed black plastic bag, which revictimizes to the young man and their relatives.

The organization held the person in charge of the Subunit, Alberto Torres Rivera, and to the Prosecutor Lenin Juárez Jiménez.

“They handed over the body of their relative in deplorable and precarious conditions without attending to their obligations under the regulatory framework regarding missing persons and without following the necessary forensic standards, particularly in matters of identification,” said Collective.

He added that this attitude is revictimizing and insensitive, so it has to be modified and sanctioned as established in the General Victims Law.

He stated that the legislation establishes that families have the right to a dignified restitution of the loved ones whom they seek and to bury them in the best conditions and with dignity.

“We demand the immediate removal of the Prosecutor Lenin Juárez and of Alberto towers, that the rights of the victims and the due measures of non-repetition contemplated in the General Law of Victims be guaranteed ”, he demanded.

Lenit Enriquez, representative of the Collective, explained that on March 23, the family received an anonymous information about the location of Eladio’s body.

Given this, the relatives went to the Prosecutor’s office to help them corroborate the information, but the ministerial authority refused and argued that “they wanted to make a fool of the family“.

Faced with the refusal of the Prosecutor’s office, the family went to the scene on March 25 with their own resources.

That day the remains of the young man were located half buried near to River Tonala, in the municipality of Water Candy.

The family recognized the skeleton from the teeth and clothes, which were the same ones that Eladio was wearing on the day of his disappearance.

